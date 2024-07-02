Hathras: Video from satsang site before stampede surfaces, shows huge crowd

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Relatives outside a hospital where victims of the Hathras stampede are admitted, in Etah.

Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Tuesday witnessed a tragic incident after a stampede took place during a religious event in which over 115 people have died so far. Devotees suffocated to their deaths and bodies piled atop each other in the stampede – among the biggest such tragedies in recent years - that took place at a 'satsang' in the district’s Phulrai village.

Many bodies were brought to neighbouring Etah district. "Twenty-seven bodies have arrived in Etah hospital. Among those killed are 23 women, three children and a man." Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said initially. But updates put the toll much higher.

Based on hospital accounts, a district official said 50 to 60 people were killed. Unconfirmed reports said the toll was even higher.

Victims, dead or unconscious, were brought to the Sikandara Rao Trauma Centre in trucks and ‘tempos’. The bodies lay outside the health centre as people milled around them.

One video clip showed a woman crying, sitting among five or six bodies in a truck. Another showed a man and a woman lying lifeless in another vehicle.

Another video from the 'satsang' site has surfaced showing a huge crowd at the religious congregation. Some women were seen standing on the pole installed at the place to support the tent.

According to reports, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Hathras tomorrow to take stock of the situation.

CM Yogi will reach Hathras tomorrow, inspect the spot and would also meet the families of the victims.

ALSO READ | Hathras: Who is Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba and what led to stampede that killed several in UP?