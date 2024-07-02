UP Hathras Stampede: Policeman dies of heart attack after seeing piles of bodies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Etah: Police personnel outside a hospital where victims of the Hathras stampede are admitted, in Etah.

Over 110 devotees died and many others were injured during a stampede at a satsang in Hathras district's Fulrai village. Among the casualties, a policeman named Rajneesh suffered a heart attack after witnessing the tragic scene at Etah District Hospital and died on the spot. A devastating stampede at a satsang in Fulrai village, Sikandrarau area, Hathras, claimed the lives of several devotees and left many injured. Victims were rushed to Etah District Hospital, where the sight of numerous bodies disturbed many.

Policeman dies of heart attack

Rajneesh, a policeman on emergency duty at Etah Medical College, succumbed to a heart attack upon seeing the piles of bodies. He was part of the Quick Response Team (QRT) in Awagarh and was called to the hospital for emergency duty. The overwhelming scene proved too much for him.

Death toll exceeds 110

The stampede resulted in the deaths of at least 110 people and left several others injured. The incident occurred during a one-day satsang event on Tuesday morning, which drew a large crowd. Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed the details of the tragic event.

CM Yogi expresses condolences

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed district administration officials to expedite relief efforts at the site. He expressed his sorrow over the incident on social media platform X, calling it a "heart-wrenching tragedy." The Chief Minister instructed officials to conduct rescue operations on a war footing and ensure proper treatment for the injured.

Also read | Hathras: Who is Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba and what led to stampede that killed several in UP?