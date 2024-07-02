Hathras stampede: District administration issues helpline numbers for public | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hathras stampede

Hathras stampede helpline number: The Hathras district administration has issued emergency contact numbers following a tragic incident that unfolded during a religious event in Uttar Pradesh. The stampede which occurred during a religious event on Tuesday has reportedly killed over 116 people including women and children. This prompted the authorities to issue emergency contact numbers: 05722227041 and 05722227042.

More than 150 injured in Hathras stampede incident

More than 150 people were admitted to hospitals after the crash in a village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh state, medical officials said, adding that the death toll could still rise. A government official said at least 60 bodies had reached mortuaries in the district. They were being brought by trucks and private vehicles. The stampede occurred as attendees rushed to leave following an event with a religious leader named Bhole Baba, local media reported.

“People started falling one upon another, one upon another. Those who were crushed died,” said attendee Shakuntala Devi, adding that there was a huge crowd. Police said overcrowding may have been a factor.

Initial reports suggested that over 15,000 people had gathered for the event, which had permission to host about 5,000. The stampede took place about 350 kilometres southwest of state capital Lucknow.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: Hathras: Who is Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba and what led to stampede that killed several in UP?