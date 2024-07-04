Hathras stampede: CCTV footage surfaces where Bhole Baba is seen running away from accident site | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CCTV footage of Bhole Baba running away from the accident site

New Delhi: A CCTV footage has emerged after the Hathras incident. In this, a convoy of some cars is seen plying fast on the road. According to reports, in this video, Narayan Sakar Hari alias 'Bhole Baba' is seen running for the safety of his followers. This CCTV video was recorded at a petrol pump.

Amidst the ongoing controversy, a picture of Bhole Baba has surfaced, in which he is seen sitting on a swing. According to reports, Bhole Baba used to give sermons while sitting on a swing in the ashram. After the accident, it was also revealed that Baba's real name is Suraj Pal Singh, who has worked in the police department. He left the police job around 1990.

Police entered the ashram premises of religious preacher Jagat Guru Saakar Vishwahari Bhole Baba and later said he was not present there. A police official said they had gone there to check security arrangements.

Police personnel have been deployed outside the ashram since the stampede at the preacher's congregation in Harthras claimed 121 lives.

The pilgrims from not only Uttar Pradesh but also three other states lost their lives in the deadly stampede at Hathras, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Wednesday as it announced compensation to the families of all deceased. The victims included pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, according to a statement released in Lucknow. Additionally, the pilgrims from 17 districts of Uttar Pradesh were also among the deceased.