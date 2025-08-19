Hapur suicide case: Mother blames daughter-in-law for son's death, cites forced marriage claims A 32-year-old man died by suicide using his licensed revolver in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. The case has now taken a new twist as it has come to light that the man had frequent quarrels with his wife since their marriage, which reportedly left him deeply troubled.

In Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, a suicide case has now taken a serious turn after the victim's mother accused her daughter-in-law of being responsible for her son's death. She alleged that the daughter-in-law often claimed her family had "forcefully married her off," which created tension in the relationship. She further claimed that this could have driven her son to take the extreme step and has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

The mother has filed a complaint with the Hapur police, alleging that her only son was murdered by his wife. Acting on the complaint, the police have registered a case of murder against the daughter-in-law and launched an investigation into the matter.

What is the whole matter?

32-year-old Aarish, a resident of Mohammadpur Rustampur village, died under suspicious circumstances just four months after his marriage. Aarish was married on April 25 to Rahima, a resident of Bijnor. According to the family, ever since the marriage, Rahima frequently quarreled with her husband and in-laws, often saying that her family had "forcibly married her here." On August 8, Aarish, the only son of the family, died of gunshot wounds. His sudden death has left his mother devastated, as she lost her only child within months of his wedding.

A complaint letter was given to the police by the family about seven days after the death of the son, accusing the daughter-in-law of murder. The family had appealed to the police to register a case. On which, a case has been registered against the accused daughter-in-law, Rahima, under section 103 (1) of BNS on the complaint of the mother of the deceased by Bahadurgarh Police.

New twist in the case after the mother's allegation

Initially, the death of Aarish was believed to be a case of suicide but after the allegation made by the mother, a new twist has come in this incident. It was reported that Aarish had allegedly shot himself at point-blank range with his grandfather's licensed revolver kept in the house. Family members rushed to the spot after hearing the gunshot and found him bleeding. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but due to his critical condition, doctors referred him to Meerut. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries, and doctors in Meerut declared him dead.

In her complaint to the police, the mother said that her son Aarish was married to Rahima on April 25. She alleged that ever since the marriage, Rahima frequently quarreled with Aarish and the family, repeatedly saying that her relatives had forcefully married her into the family without her consent.

In her FIR, the victim's mother narrated the sequence of events: "Late night on August 8, around 12:30 am, the entire family was asleep when the sound of a gunshot was suddenly heard from my son's room. Hearing this, I rushed to the spot with my daughter. The room was locked from inside. After repeated knocking, after some time, my daughter-in-law, Rahima, opened the door. My son was then found lying on the floor in a pool of blood. I firmly believe that my daughter-in-law shot him dead after a quarrel earlier that evening, as this marriage was performed against her wishes."

Regarding the incident, the police station in-charge, Bahadurgarh Manoj Baliya,n has said that the victim's family has filed a complaint against the daughter-in-law, accusing her of killing their son. A murder case has been registered on which many serious facts have come to light in this case, which will be investigated by the polic,e and further legal action will be taken.

