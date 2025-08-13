UP: Deaf-mute woman gang-raped in Balrampur, two accused arrested after police encounter The case is linked to the Kotwali Dehat police station area, where on Monday, the victim's brother filed a complaint alleging that his 21-year-old sister was gang-raped. Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar formed four special teams, and during the probe, the names of two accused emerged.

Balrampur:

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two men accused of gang-raping a deaf-mute woman with intellectual disabilities after an encounter on Wednesday in Balrampur district. As per the information, one accused sustained a gunshot wound to the leg from police fire while the other fractured his leg after tripping over a stone during his escape attempt. Both were taken into custody and sent to jail following medical treatment. The duo has been identified as Harshit Pandey and Ankur Verma.

Incident reported by victim's brother

The case is linked to the Kotwali Dehat police station area, where on Monday, the victim's brother filed a complaint alleging that his 21-year-old sister was gang-raped. Around the same time, a video showing the distressed woman running on a road went viral on social media. Taking note of the incident's sensitivity, police registered a case and began an investigation. Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar formed four special teams, and during the probe, the names of two accused emerged.

Police trap and encounter

A tip-off from an informant revealed that the accused were attempting to flee to Nepal and were near Shankarpur along the Shravasti border. Acting on SP Kumar's orders, police moved in to apprehend them. When surrounded, the suspects opened fire which prompted a retaliatory response in which Harshit was shot in the leg. Ankur injured himself while trying to escape. The duo was then taken to the joint district hospital for treatment before being sent to jail.

Accused confessed during interrogation

SP Vikas Kumar said that during questioning, the accused confessed to consuming alcohol at a liquor outlet in Bahadurpur before committing the crime. Since Ankur was familiar with the victim, he lured her onto his motorcycle. The two then took her to a room near the Bahadurpur cremation ground, where they raped her. Police recovered a country-made pistol, a live cartridge, an empty shell, and a motorcycle from the accused.. Both men have now been remanded to judicial custody.

(Inputs from Anand Mani Tiwari)

