Greater Noida: Several locals fall sick due to contaminated water supply in Delta 1

Residents of Delta 1 Sector in Greater Noida fell ill after sewage-contaminated water was supplied to their homes. Locals alleged that despite lodging complaints for three consecutive days, the responsible authorities did not take any action over the issue.

RWA Vice President Pankaj Nagar stated that for the past three days, drinking water in the sector had been mixed with sewage. He said that multiple complaints had been registered with the authority in this regard, but no action was taken. Nagar also mentioned that in previous incidents, residents had been hospitalised due to similar water contamination.

Vijay Singh, a local resident, reported that the water had been completely yellow in colour and dirty for the past three days. His children also fell ill with vomiting and diarrhea.

Rukmani Singh Bhati, another resident, expressed concerns about the foul-smelling water and its impact on children’s health.

According to locals, the contaminated water caused symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, and fever in several people.

Authority team collects water sample

Officials from the development authority and the health department visited the area today. They dug several pits to inspect the pipelines and collected water samples for testing. Preliminary investigations revealed that sewage water had mixed with the drinking water line. The affected section was identified and repaired. Officials confirmed that the problem had occurred in only a few houses and that the water supply is now normal across all homes.

Several die due to contaminated water in Indore

On January 2, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava reported that he had received information about the deaths of 10 patients due to a diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated water in Indore, known as the country’s cleanest city. However, local residents have stated that the outbreak has claimed the lives of 17 people, including a six-month-old infant.

(Reported by Rahul Thakur)