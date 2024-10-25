Two wagons of goods train derail in UP's Saharanpur, rail traffic affected on route

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The incident occurred near Saharanpur railway station.

Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Saharanpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The train, carrying grain, was travelling from Guru Harsahai in Punjab to Bamhauri near Meerut. Though no one was hurt in the incident, it had affected rail traffic on the route.

Railway officials arrived promptly at the site to assess the situation and begin preparations to restore the derailed wagons to the tracks. The train was on a separate track designated for freight trains, located near the station platform, which helped minimise disruptions to passenger train services.

The goods train had departed from Ferozepur district in Punjab late last night, loaded with grain from Guru Harsahai. As it approached Saharanpur Railway Station this morning, two of its wagons got derailed. Efforts are underway to clear the tracks and resume normal operations as soon as possible.

Two coaches of Shalimar Express derailed

In a similar incident on October 22, two coaches of the LTT-Shalimar Express derailed in Nagpur but there were no casualties, a railway official said. Four wheels of the parcel van and four wheels of a coach of 18029 LTT-Shalimar Kurla Express heading from Mumbai to Kolkata derailed at Kalamna line in the city when it was crossing over to Kalamna line from Itwari line at around 2 pm, he said.

No passenger was injured in the incident and railway teams reached the spot within five minutes, the official said. Top officials were at the accident spot and efforts to restore the coaches were underway, he added.

