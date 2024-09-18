Mathura-Delhi railway route disrupted after goods train derailed near Vrindavan, 15 trains affected

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Goods train derailed in UP's Mathura

Amid the string of train derailments in the country, a goods train derailed in UP's Mathura. The accident occurred about 800 meters ahead of Vrindavan Road station. The derailment led to a blockade of the railway track towards Delhi. As many as 15 trains have been affected due to the track blockade.

According to preliminary information, several wagons of the goods train got damaged after they collided with each other due to the derailment. Restoration work was underway. In a separate incident in Bihar, four wagons of a goods train coming from Bhilai derailed between Muzaffarpur and Samastipur in Bihar on Wednesday. This late evening incident happened near Narayanpur railway station on Muzaffarpur and Samastipur main rail line.

The derailment incident in Bihar and UP came two days after a similar incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra. The engine of a goods train derailed in Sonbhadra early on Monday, disrupting rail traffic for hours, after debris from a nearby hill fell on the tracks due to heavy rains.



No casualty was reported and rail traffic was restored after the tracks were cleared of the debris, railway officials said. Around 3 am on Monday, the goods train heading from Chunar to Chopan in the Sonbhadra district hit the debris near Brahmababa bridge and its engine got derailed, a railway official said.



Due to the derailment, a goods train was stopped at Chunar and the Jammutavi Express was diverted from Garhwa. Sonbhadra station master Ajay Babu said after the accident, officials reached the spot and got the debris removed following which traffic resumed on the track.

(Reported by: Anamika Gaur)