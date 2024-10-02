Good news for Noida: Extra lane coming up on expressway near Film City to ease traffic jams

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Extra lane coming up on expressway near Film City to ease traffic jams.

Here comes a piece of good news for Noida. The Noida authority on Monday started excavation work to construct an extra lane near Film City to address traffic jams for commuters. The development comes as Noida faces traffic jams from the Chilla border to the Mahamaya Flyover due to multiple entry points from the DND Flyway, Mayur Vihar, Akshardham, and Film City.

To address the traffic issues, the Noida authority started the project to widen a section of the road between the Chilla border and the Film City Flyover. The work involves adding an extra lane by merging the left sidewalk from the DND Flyway Loop to Film City.

According to the Noida Authority, the additional lane which is about 2 metres wide will be carved out by merging the left sidewalk with the DND Flyway Loop until Film City, a 250-metre stretch.

The Noida Authority said the work will be completed over the next two months at Rs 70 lakh.

Vijay Rawal, Noida Authority deputy general manager, said that the sidewalk will be demolished and merged with the expressway to create an additional lane.

He added that there will be no traffic restriction or diversion as the digging work will be restricted along the sidewalk.