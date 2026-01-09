Ghaziabad shocker: Youth spits on tandoor while making 'rotis' in viral video Ghaziabad Police acted swiftly after the video surfaced on January 8, with Assistant Police Commissioner Suryabali Maurya verifying initial evidence of food contamination by worker Javed Ansari (son of Chand, from Muradnagar police station area).

Ghaziabad:

A disturbing video showing a young man spitting on dough before preparing rotis in a tandoor has gone viral from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, sparking widespread outrage over food hygiene and safety. The incident, reported on January 8 (Thursday), prompted swift police action with the arrest of the accused, Javed Ansari, as authorities vow to uphold public health standards amid rising complaints of such repulsive acts. This case reignites debates on recurring "spit jihad" incidents, highlighting systemic concerns in the food industry.

Viral video exposes horrific hygiene lapse

The footage, which surfaced rapidly across social media platforms, captured the worker repeatedly spitting directly onto the tandoor dough during preparation at a local eatery. Eyewitnesses and netizens expressed revulsion, with the video showing the man casually expectorating on each portion before baking it into rotis for unsuspecting customers. Shared widely from the Vardhman outpost under Madhuban Bapudham police station, it quickly amassed views, fueling public fury and calls for accountability.

Rapid police response and arrest

Ghaziabad Police took immediate cognisance upon receiving the video on January 8. Assistant Police Commissioner Suryabali Maurya confirmed that preliminary viewing indicated clear evidence of the worker, identified as Javed Ansari (son of Chand, resident of Muradnagar police station area), contaminating the food. Officers detained him promptly, registering a case under relevant sections of the IPC and initiating legal proceedings. "Swift action ensures no compromise on public safety," Maurya stated, emphasising ongoing investigations.

Pattern of disturbing 'spitting' incidents

This is not an isolated event; similar videos of food vendors spitting on items like rotis, fruits, and other edibles have plagued social media repeatedly. Past clips from various locations depict deliberate contamination, often framed as acts of malice, eroding trust in street food vendors. Authorities link these to a "ghinauni mansikta" (repulsive mindset), questioning how many such undetected incidents occur daily despite arrests in high-profile cases.

Public outrage and broader implications

Local residents erupted in anger, demanding stricter hygiene enforcement and CCTV mandates in food outlets. The incident underscores vulnerabilities in unregulated eateries, where oversight lapses allow such practices. While police action provides some reassurance, it prompts urgent calls for comprehensive food safety reforms, regular inspections, and public awareness to prevent future violations. As the probe continues, Ghaziabad authorities assure updates, vowing zero tolerance for endangering public health.

(With inputs from Zuber Akhtar)