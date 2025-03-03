Ghaziabad shocker: Four men allegedly barge into house, mutilate owner's private part The incident took place in Shahpur Bamheta village under the Wave City Police Station limits on February 28, they said. The victim, Sanjay Yadav, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Meerut.

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, four men allegedly barged into the house of a 42-year-old man and mutilated his private part as he lay asleep, the police said on Monday. His son, Prince Yadav, has lodged a complaint in the matter, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Wave City Upasana Pandey said.

The incident took place in Shahpur Bamheta village under the Wave City Police Station limits on February 28, they said. The victim, Sanjay Yadav, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Meerut.

According to the complaint, the assailants entered the house while Yadav was asleep. "They rendered him unconscious by making him inhale an intoxicant and then inflicted the grievous injury," the officer said.

Police said no CCTV cameras were mounted near the house, which may have helped identify the assailants. The victim has not yet given a statement, and the motive behind the attack remains unclear, the officer added.

Ghaziabad man held for raping woman after spiking her drink

In another incident of crime in the city, a man was arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman after giving her a sedative laced cold drink and later blackmailing her with a video of the act, police said. The woman filed a complaint at the Loni Border police station alleging that the accused, Guddu Malik, an old acquaintance of her, took her on outing around eight to nine months ago, a police officer said.

She alleged that during the outing he offered her a cold drink spiked with intoxicating pills, which rendered her semi-conscious, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Ankur Vihar) Ajay Kumar Singh said.

"Taking advantage of her condition, the accused sexually assaulted her and filmed the act," Singh said. The officer said that Malik later threatened her to make the video public, repeatedly raped her and continued to blackmail her.

Despite his threats, when the video was eventually leaked, she approached the police and lodged a complaint, the ACP said. Investigation was taken up, following which the accused was arrested and sent to jail under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, Singh added.

