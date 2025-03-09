Ghaziabad: Drunk truck driver kills one, injures five in Kadrabad area Ghaziabad: The e-rickshaw was trapped under the truck, critically injuring all five occupants, Rai said. Babu has been arrested and his medical examination confirmed that he was intoxicated, the officer added.

Ghaziabad: A trucker driving while intoxicated allegedly crushed a handcart owner, instantly killing him, before ramming his vehicle into an e-rickshaw and injuring five people near the Kadrabad area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday (March 9).

"The out-of-control canter truck first struck a handcart, killing its owner Jwala Singh," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Modinagar) Gyan Prakash Rai.

Singh, a resident of Sara Road in Govindpuri, was crushed under the truck's wheels on the Delhi-Meerut Road. Following the accident, the driver- identified as Babu- attempted a U-turn and rammed an onrushing e-rickshaw.

The e-rickshaw was trapped under the truck, critically injuring all five occupants, Rai said. Babu has been arrested and his medical examination confirmed that he was intoxicated, the officer added.

Singh's body has been sent for a post-mortem. The five injured have been admitted to hospital.