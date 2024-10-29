Clashes break out at Ghaziabad court after argument between lawyer, judge, police on spot | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Clashes break out at Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Tension erupted at the Ghaziabad District Sessions Court at 11 am on Tuesday when police dispersed a group of protesting lawyers with batons, injuring 8-10 lawyers. The incident took place during a meeting presided over by District Sessions Judge Anil Kumar when the prosecution approached the court seeking postponement of the case for a separate trial of the prosecution. Justice Kumar advised them to wait their turn, but the situation escalated when the lawyers started shouting and disturbing the court room.

Following the commotion, Justice Kumar called the police to control the situation. Police with batons intervened to disperse the crowd, leaving several lawyers injured who were later taken for treatment.

Nahar Singh Yadav, a lawyer who participated in the protest alleged, “The judge ignored our concerns and instead called the police to lathi-charge us. Some of our colleagues were injured. We have called for a strike and demand action against the judge.”

In response, additional police have been deployed to the court to maintain order. The incident prompted heightened security measures at the courthouse.