Four dead, five others critically injured after coming in contact with high-tension wires in Gazipur

Lucknow:

At least four youths died and five others were critically injured after coming in contact with high-tension wires in Gazipur in Uttar Pradesh. The incident happened while they were preparing for the Kashi Das Baba puja. It was reported in Narwar village of Mardah police station area.

Identified as Hara Boss, the young man got burnt after coming in contact with high-tension wire and other youths were burying bamboo for worship when they were hit by the high tension wire.

Giving details, Ghazipur SP said 4 have died, 2 are in serious condition and total 5 others got burn injuries.

Chhotelal Yadav (35), Ravindra Yadav alias Kallu (29), Gorakh Yadav (23) and Aman Yadav (19) were among those who lost their lives in the accident.

Ravindra Yadav was a constable in UP Police and Gorakh was his cousin. Among the injured, Abhirik Yadav (16), Santosh Yadav (32) and Jitendra Yadav (30) are undergoing treatment at Fatima Hospital in Mau.