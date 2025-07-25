Advertisement
  3. Balrampur's ex-BJP MLA alleges local authority failed to act against Changur Baba

Shailu alleged that officials were busy distributing commission among themselves and people were devoid of the benefits of the government schemes.

Shailesh Kumar Shailu claimed the Balrampur adminstration was aware of Changur Baba's activities but did not take action Image Source : Reporter
Balrampur:

Former BJP MLA Shailesh Kumar Shailu has alleged that the Balrampur authority failed to act against Maulana Changur, who has been facing charges of religious conversion, despite knowing everything about the issue. Shailu alleged that officials were busy distributing commission among themselves and people were devoid of the benefits of the government schemes.   

The former MLA said locals have alleged that the common people are being harassed while Balrampur DM is engaged in favoritism and partiality. He claimed that officials are more interested in taking commissions from government schemes rather than implementing them for public welfare.

