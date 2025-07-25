Balrampur's ex-BJP MLA alleges local authority failed to act against Changur Baba Shailu alleged that officials were busy distributing commission among themselves and people were devoid of the benefits of the government schemes.

Balrampur:

Former BJP MLA Shailesh Kumar Shailu has alleged that the Balrampur authority failed to act against Maulana Changur, who has been facing charges of religious conversion, despite knowing everything about the issue. Shailu alleged that officials were busy distributing commission among themselves and people were devoid of the benefits of the government schemes.

The former MLA said locals have alleged that the common people are being harassed while Balrampur DM is engaged in favoritism and partiality. He claimed that officials are more interested in taking commissions from government schemes rather than implementing them for public welfare.