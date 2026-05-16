Fire breaks out in clothing factory in Noida's Sector-63, 16 fire tenders rushed to spot |VIDEO

Noida:

Panic gripped the area after a massive fire broke out at a garment factory in Noida’s Sector 63 on Friday. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot, and efforts were immediately launched to bring the blaze under control.

According to officials, the fire broke out in the clothing factory and quickly spread to two adjacent factories, intensifying the situation and causing concern among local residents and workers present in the area. Thick plumes of smoke were seen emanating from the complex situated in a narrow lane.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Due to the intensity of the blaze, additional fire tenders were called in from Ghaziabad to assist in the firefighting operation. A total of 16 fire engines were deployed at the spot, and the fire was eventually brought under control after hours of effort.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Sector 63 police station in Noida.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.