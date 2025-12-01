Fire breaks out at garments shop in Gorakhpur's Golghar Thick smoke was seen rising from the store, causing panic among nearby shopkeepers and residents. Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the location as soon as the alert was received.

A fire broke out on Monday evening at a garments shop named Baby Land in the busy Golghar area of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Thick smoke was seen rising from the store, causing panic among nearby shopkeepers and residents. Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the location as soon as the alert was received.

Cause believed to be short circuit

Gorakhpur SSP Raj Karan Nayyar said the initial investigation points to a short circuit as the cause of the fire. “There is a garments store, Baby Land, in the Golghar area. We received information about a fire here. As of now, the cause appears to be a short circuit. The situation is under control,” he said.

Fire in Delhi kills 4

This comes a day after four people were killed after a massive fire engufed a house in Sangam Vihar's Tigri Extension in Delhi. One person sustained injuries in the incident and has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The PCR received information about the blaze at 6:24 pm, stating that a house in the Tigri Extension had caught fire. Police reached the incident spot, only to find the entire building engulfed in flames. As per reports, the blaze is believed to have started from the footwear shop on the ground floor before spreading upward

Hong Kong fire

The death count in devastating fires at several high-rise buildings in Hong Kong has climbed to 128. Over 200 persons are still missing and police have launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the blaze in cluster of buildings housing about 4,600 people in 1,984 apartments.

Chris Tang Ping-keung, secretary for security of the HKSAR government, said it was most likely that more bodies might be recovered when the police enter the incident site for an investigation again.

As many as 391 fire engine sorties, 185 ambulance sorties, and 2,311 fire and ambulance personnel were deployed during the three-day operation, PTI reported citing the officials. One firefighter died, and 12 were injured.