FASTag-enabled parking, electric buses: How Prayagraj gears up to tackle traffic during Mahakumbh 2025

Kumbh Mela 2025: With FASTag-enabled parking and electric buses, the Uttar Pradesh government is making elaborate arrangements to tackle the traffic issue at Mahakumbh 2025 that is starting from January 13 at Prayagraj. This time, the state government is expecting a footfall of nearly 40 crore devotees during the mega event and nearly 25 lakh vehicles in the city. The state administration has also issued traffic advisory for visitors on roads to avoid, parking spots and other traffic guidelines.

The MahaKumbh event is one of the biggest religious events with Hindu devotees gathering at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, at Prayagraj every 12 years. The event will be held from January 13 to February 26.

Check Mahakumbh traffic advisory

The Prayagraj police issued a traffic advisory for vehicles entering the city during the festival starting from Monday (January 13). The local police has prepared detailed plan for routes to reach the venue from cities like Jaunpur, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Rewa/Banda, Kanpur, Lucknow and Pratapgarh.

In the advisory, the traffic police said that one-way routes will be enforced at the Mahakumbh fair area and will implement real-time diversions depending on traffic flow.

Mahakumbh: FASTags to be used to streamline parking

The traffic police said the FASTags will be used to streamline parking around the Mahakumbh fair premises. In this regard, Park Plus launched FASTag-based parking spots which can hold around five lakh vehicles at a time. This app will help pilgrims reaching Prayagraj to pay parking charges digitally. Apart from this, you can also use the Park Plus app to pre-book parking spots.

Mahakumbh 2025: Electric buses for pilgrims

The UP administration said it is also keeping provisions for pilgrims arriving at the Mahakumbh 2025 in electric vehicles. The designated parking areas will offer electric vehicle charging stations. Notably, these electric buses are 12 meters in length and can run for more than 200 kilometres in a single charge. These e-buses will run at least on six different routes during the festival.

In the meantime, Inspector General of Police, Prayagraj Tarun Gaba said that a 7-layer security scheme is being implemented to avert any untoward incident in the mass religious gathering.