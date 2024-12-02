Monday, December 02, 2024
     
Farmers to march from Noida to Delhi today, routes diverted, barricades installed

Given the call for protest march, Delhi and Noida Police have put barricading on state border points. Their key demand includes compensation and benefits under new agriculture laws.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Noida Published : Dec 02, 2024 10:31 IST, Updated : Dec 02, 2024 10:47 IST
farmers to march towards delhi
Image Source : PTI/FILE Farmers from UP to march towards Delhi

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh are set to march to the Parliament complex in Delhi on Monday. The farmers are heading to Delhi with their five demands, including the compensation based on new agriculture laws.

Meanwhile, the police have beefed up the security and installed barricading. Additionally, route have also been diverted by the police in Noida. On Police & RAF deployed at Delhi-UP Chilla border in view of call by some farmer organisation to march to Delhi over their various demands, DCP East Delhi, Apoorva Gupta said, "We got some advance information about some farmers' organisation who have announced a march to Delhi. They have not been permitted to enter Delhi for this protest as the Parliament session is on. We will ensure no law & order situation arises and there are no traffic disruptions. We are coordinating with Noida Police. The police force is deployed at all major and small Delhi-UP borders."

