Akhilesh Yadav hits out at BJP over encounter deaths, says 'only weak consider violence as their strength'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Hours after the Uttar Pradesh Police announced the encounter death of a second accused in the Sultanpur jewellery store robbery case, Samajwadi Party chief and Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav on Monday (September 23) sharply criticized the ruling government, stating that it is tarnishing the image of UP with violence and bloodshed.

In a detailed statement addressing the recent rise in encounter deaths, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, taking a dig at the ruling BJP, said that only the weakest people consider encounters as their strength. He further stated that any fake encounter is an injustice.

"Tarnishing the image of UP with violence and bloodshed is a major conspiracy against the future of Uttar Pradesh. Those in power today know they will not be re-elected. That is why, before leaving, they want to create such a situation in UP that no one enters or invests in the state," Yadav said.

"The BJP is taking revenge for how the aware people of UP defeated them in the Lok Sabha elections. Those with no future of their own are the ones spoiling the future of others. This is condemnable," he added.





Significantly, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has recently come under intense scrutiny over the rise in encounter killings. Currently, the state is facing criticism following the encounter death of Mangesh Yadav, one of the eleven accused in the Sultanpur jewellery store robbery. On Monday, however, the Uttar Pradesh STF announced the encounter death of another accused in the case.

The Police identified the accused killed in the encounter as Anuj Pratap Singh, a resident of Janapur village in Amethi district. Singh, who had previously been jailed in connection with the robbery, was one of the five suspects who allegedly entered the jewellery store and carried out the robbery.

"An STF team from Lucknow engaged in an encounter with some of the accused involved in the robbery at Bharat Jewellers in Sultanpur, in the Achalganj police station area of Unnao, on Monday morning. One criminal was injured, while another managed to escape," Additional Director General of Police (STF and Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said.

"The injured suspect, identified as Anuj Pratap Singh, was taken to a government hospital for initial treatment and later referred to the district hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors. Further legal proceedings are being conducted by the forensics team and the Achalganj police," the officer added.

Meanwhile, another official involved in the case informed that two pistols, seven empty cartridges, three live cartridges, and a bag containing silver jewellery were recovered from Singh's possession after the encounter. It is pertinent to note that in connection with the Sultanpur robbery case, the names of 14 accused came to light, out of which the police have taken action against 11. While, searches are currently underway to apprehend the remaining three accused—Arbaaz, Furkan, and Ankit Yadav.



READ MORE | Sultanpur jewellery shop robbery: Another accused killed in encounter with police in UP's Unnao | DETAILS



READ MORE | 207 criminals killed in encounters since 2017, says UP Police amid allegations of caste-based targeting