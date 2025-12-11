Election for BJP state president in UP to be held on December 14: Check nomination date and other details The BJP in Uttar Pradesh is set to elect its new state president on December 14, with top party leaders overseeing the process. Strong contenders from OBC community have emerged as the party evaluates its next organisational head.

Lucknow:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to elect its new state president on December 14. The post has been lying vacant as the term of the current president, Bhupendra Chaudhary, ended in January. The announcement was made on Thursday by the party's state election officer and former Union Minister, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey. He said that nomination papers for the post will be accepted at the state headquarters on December 13 between 1 pm and 2 pm.

Senior leaders to oversee nomination and polling

Pandey informed that the nomination process will take place in the presence of the BJP National General Secretary and Central Election Observer Vinod Tawde. He will oversee the submission of nomination papers for the post of state president. The final election procedure will be completed on December 14 under the supervision of Central Election Officer and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

There is strong suspense over who will take charge as the next state president, but party insiders believe the appointment will be made, keeping the 2027 Assembly elections in mind. It is widely expected that the BJP may choose a candidate from the OBC community for the top organisational role.

Top OBC names in the race

Among the leading names, former Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Maharajganj MP Pankaj Chaudhary and Rajya Sabha MP B L Verma are being discussed prominently. Pankaj Chaudhary, a seven-time MP from Maharajganj, is considered a strong OBC face of the party, making him a serious contender.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, who belongs to the OBC community and represents the Nishad community, has also emerged as a strong possibility. She recently met BJP national president JP Nadda, which sparked speculation about her elevation.

Rajya Sabha MP BL Verma, another OBC leader from the Lodhi community, is also being considered. Names of Swatantra Dev Singh and Dharmpal Singh have also surfaced in party discussions.

New BJP district members to elect UP chief

Earlier on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh BJP released the list of its 'prantiya parishad' members, a move that has intensified focus on the much-anticipated appointment of the new state president. The selected members, primarily drawn from 84 organisational districts, will now participate in the election for the next state chief. These districts are those where the party has successfully completed its organisational structure, including the appointment of district presidents.

It is to be noted here that legislative assembly elections are expected to be held in the state in February– March 2027 to elect all 403 members. The last Assembly polls were held in February– March 2022. After the election, the BJP formed the state government, with Yogi Adityanath becoming Chief Minister for the second time in a row.

ALSO READ: Who will become national BJP president? Sitharaman, Purandeswari among top picks, say sources