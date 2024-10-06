CM Yogi unveils logo, launches website of Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE UP CM Yogi Adityanth

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday unveiled the logo and launched the mobile app and website of the upcoming 'Mahakumbh 2025' in Prayagraj. He was accompanied by state Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and state Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi also reviewed the preparations for the biggest religious event and performed puja in Prayagraj. CM Yogi discussed the progress of the preparation work with officials and conducted site inspections at key locations.

Mahakumbh 2025: Dates, 'Shahi Snan' schedule

Notably, the Maha Kumbh Mela is all set to take place from January 14 to February 26, 2025. Tight security arrangements are being made in this regard. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government announced the provision of subsidies for the transformation of dhabas, restaurants, and hotels on the major routes to Prayagraj to offer improved facilities to tourists and devotees attending the festival.

The main bathing festival, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).