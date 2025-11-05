CM Yogi distributes keys of 72 flats built on land freed from Mukhtar Ansari, says 'Mafia belongs to...' Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, "The mafia will be removed, and homes will be built for the poor." He emphasised that the mafia belongs to no one and exploits every poor person relentlessly.

Lucknow:

In a significant move against illegal land occupation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hands over keys of 72 flats constructed on land previously under the control of mafia leader Mukhtar Ansari. This land, located near Dalibagh in the posh Hazratganj area of Lucknow, was forcibly freed from the mafia's illegal possession as part of the state's zero-tolerance policy against land grabbing and organized crime.​

"Mafia will be removed and homes will be built for the poor", said Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday (November 5). He emphasised that the mafia belongs to no one and exploits every poor person relentlessly. The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reclaiming land from mafias and using those resources to provide shelter and opportunities to the underprivileged, sending a strong message that such exploitation will not be tolerated any longer.

Flats built under Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Housing Scheme

The 72 flats have been developed under the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Residential Scheme specifically for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). Each flat covers an area of 36.65 square meters in a three-block structure with ground plus three floors, located on prime, 20-meter wide Bandha Road with close proximity to key city points such as Balu Adda, 1090 Chauraha, Narhi, Sikandarbagh, and the Hazratganj Chauraha.​

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "I am fortunate that on this day (Kartik Purnima), I am here in Lucknow at this event of allotment of houses built on a land freed from the encroachment of an infamous mafia...".

Lottery and application process

The allotment of these flats was carried out through a lottery system held on Tuesday (November 4), following an online registration process from October 4 to November 3, 2025. Nearly 8,000 applicants registered for the flats, underlining the significant demand from economically weaker sections for affordable housing in prime city locations.​

Pricing and amenities

Each flat has been priced at Rs 10.70 lakh, a figure significantly lower than the market rate of approximately Rs 1 crore for such a prime area. The housing complex offers modern amenities including clean water supply, electricity, adequate security, parking facilities for two-wheelers, and external developments like roads and parks to enhance the residents' quality of life.​

CM Yogi’s statement and 'zero tolerance policy'

At an event in front of DGP Bhavan's Ekta Van, CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized the government's firm stance against land mafias. He warned that anyone encroaching on government land, especially land meant for vulnerable groups, will face strict action as seen in both Lucknow and Prayagraj. Yogi highlighted this as a message to mafia supporters, reaffirming that the state will no longer tolerate illegal land grabs that exploit the poor.​

This key handover ceremony is not just about distributing flats; it marks a resolute effort by the Uttar Pradesh government to reclaim land from criminal elements and provide housing for those in need. It reflects the administration's commitment to social justice, equitable urban development, and dismantling mafias that have long held sway over valuable urban properties.​