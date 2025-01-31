Ayodhya: CM Yogi conducts aerial survey as large number of Mahakumbh devotees reach holy city | Video

Follow us on Image Source : X Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday conducted an aerial survey of Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanumangarhi and Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya as large numbers of devotees visit the holy city after and before taking a holy dip at the Mahakumbh. The initiative for the survey was taken to review the management the crowd and to facilitate better movement of the pilgrims.

This comes a day after the tragic stampede in Kumbh Mela that led to the death of at least 30 people. CM Adityanath had directed the Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar to go to Maha Kumbh for an on-ground and in depth review into the tragic episode.

"The incident that happened in Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My humble tribute to the dead and my condolences are with the bereaved families," the UP CM had said.

Besides those killed, 60 injured and several went missing in a pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of one of the most auspicious days of Mauni Amavasya.