CM Yogi addresses VHP's Sant Sammelan in Prayagraj, says, Sanatan is 'vatvriksh,' can't compare with bushes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday addressed the huge Sant Sammelan organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Prayagraj Mahakumbh. During his address, he said that Sanatan Dharma is a 'vatvriksha' (Banyan tree) adding that it can not be compared to the bushed.

He said, "Patience is needed to make the resolution a reality. Impatience will bring nothing. Sanatan is a huge 'vatvriksh' and it cannot be compared with bushes."

Lauding VHP for organising the grand event in Mahakumbh, CM Yogi said, "The entire world is witnessing India's Sanatani tradition from Maha Kumbh Nagar. Therefore, I would like to thank the Vishva Hindu Parishad and officials for organising this event at this grand level... We should also remember that the 500-year wait in Ayodhya has ended and Lord Ram has returned to his grand temple."

He also said that a confluence of faith and modernity can be seen in the Mahakumbh. CM Yogi said, "Last year, the entire world saw, every follower of Sanatan felt that the wait of 500 years ended and a grand Ram Temple was built in Ayodhya. In 2016, 2 lakh 36 thousand devotees visited Ayodhya, in 2024 this number increased to 10-12 crore... In Maha Kumbh, faith and modernity are seen together."