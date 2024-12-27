CM Kanya Sumangala Yojana to 181 Helpline: Women welfare schemes by UP govt that go an extra mile

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with a child during Janta Darshan event.

The Yogi Aditynath-led Uttar Pradesh government, in a bid to ensure safety and to enable women in every aspect, has introduced several welfare schemes under the Department of Women and Child Development. These schemes have aided in maintaining women's security in the state over the years. These measures towards the empowerment of women in Uttar Pradesh include Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Uttar Pradesh Rani Laxmi Bai Women and Children Samman Kosh, 181 Women Helpline, Mahila Shakti Kendra Scheme, Government Women's Refuge or Protection Home, legal aid to women suffering from dowry, and working women's hostel, among others.

The UP government also has special programmes and schemes to assist destitute, elderly women and those who have been victims of dowry. Shelters and protection homes also allow women to find secure residential facilities that provide free food and clothing.

Here's a look at some of the significant women welfare schemes of the UP government:

Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana: The scheme was announced by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2019 to provide financial assistance to the girl's family and to develop a positive attitude among the general public towards girl children. The amount payable under Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana is transferred to the bank account through PFMS. Residents of Uttar Pradesh with a permanent residence certificate and a family annual income of a maximum of Rs 3 lakh will be able to benefit from the scheme.

181 Women Helpline: The helpline call centres aim to provide 24-hour toll-free telephone service to the women victims of violence seeking help and information and facilitate emergency interventions, including ambulance services and protection officers.

Mahila Shakti Kendra Scheme: This scheme aims to spread awareness regarding various issues related to women, such as domestic violence, dowry, education, health rights, gender, sexual violence, etc., and linking rural women and adolescent girls with government schemes.

The scheme is operated in 71 districts approved by the Centre. It also acts as a cooperation programme for the effective implementation of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme.

Government Women's Refuge/Protection Home: Women shelters or protection homes that are being operated in currently in 12 districts of the state, including Agra, Gorakhpur, Mathura, Etawah, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Moradabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Bareilly, and Kanpur.

These shelters provide special assistance to women in need and facilitate free healthcare services, education, clothing, bed maintenance, and skill development training.

Legal aid to women suffering from dowry: This scheme enables any abandoned women reeling under the atrocities of dowry to access free assistance of Rs 2,500 for the prosecution of the case.

This has to be approved by the District Magistrate and is only extended to women who are living below the poverty line and do not have any source to maintain a living.