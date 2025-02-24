UP: Class 12 student dies by suicide after being denied board exam admit card over unpaid fees The incident took place at Akhou Naubasta village under the Jethwara police station limits. Police have registered a case against the school manager and principal based on a complaint filed by the student's father.

In a tragic incident, a Class 12 student allegedly died by suicide after being denied his board exam admit card due to unpaid school fees in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district. According to the Police, the student was found hanging from a tree behind his house in Akhau Naubasta village, under the Jethwara police station limits, on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday.

Following the incident, the police registered a case against the school manager and principal based on a complaint filed by the deceased's father. The matter has sparked outrage, with many questioning the school’s handling of fee-related issues and the immense pressure students face during board examinations.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai said, "Rajendra Singh, a resident of Akhou Naubasta, lodged a complaint stating that his son, Shivam Singh (18), was an intermediate student at Sadhuri Shiromani Inter College, Dhansari (Jethwara). Due to financial constraints, he was unable to pay his son's fees."

Singh alleged that his son had gone to collect his admit card for the board exams but the college management refused to issue it before he cleared his dues and sent him away. Upset over this, Shivam died by suicide at night. "Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the manager and principal of Sadhuri Shiromani Inter College. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway," the ASP added.

Uttar Pradesh board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 commenced on Monday with over 54 lakh students appearing for them. Half of the students are enrolled in Class 12.

(With inputs from PTI)

