Aligarh Muslim University student allegedly commits suicide, body found in hostel AMU student suicide: Mohammad Shakir, a first-year MA Theology student, was found hanging from an iron rod, outside his hostel room.

A 25-year-old master's student at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was found dead outside his hostel room. As per the police, he student allegedly committed suicide and his body was found hanging outside his hostel room on Friday. The deceased student, identified as Mohammad Shakir, was a first-year student of MA Theology.

Body found hanging from an iron rod

According to AMU Proctor Mohamad Waseem Ali, Shakir's body was found hanging from an iron rod hidden in a nook outside his room in 'Mumbai Hostel' on the university premises. Shakir was seen in his room till around 10 pm last night had also eaten his evening meal as usual, he said, adding that his roommates reported that he appeared to be normal. AMU authorities have notified the police and Shakir's family, who reside in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Probe Underway

The police is investigating the incident and the reason behind this extreme step is not known yet.

(PTI inputs)