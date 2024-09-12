Charges of districts reallocated to ministers in UP, CM Yogi, his deputies get 25 districts each | Details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CM Yogi Adityanath chairs the Cabinet meeting held in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a cabinet meeting, took a major decision regarding the redistribution of charges of districts among ministers. The chief minister and both deputy CMs will have charge of 25 districts each and the charge of districts will be rotated every four months. The CM said that the minister in charge should go to the field and meet the people, communicate and solve public problems.

Every minister will have to visit the district under his charge every month. During this period, the minister in charge will have to carry out night stay and work will have to be done for better implementation of the schemes of the Central/state government. The report of the district visit will be sent to the Chief Minister's office (CMO). Instructions have been given to communicate with every section and inspect the development works during the stay in the districts.

'Swachhata Mahabhiyan on PM's birthday'

It was decided in the meeting that Swachhata Mahabhiyan will be launched on September 17 on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the proposed event, the presence of the Ministers in charge in the districts will be necessary. Yogi said that everyone will have to make collective efforts to make this campaign of cleanliness a mass movement.

CM Yogi's instructions to ministers

As the minister in charge of the district, the ministers will stay in their district in charge for 24 hours at least once every month.

The minister in charge will discuss the issues related to the government with the core committee and will prepare a detailed report and present it to the concerned department in the government and the Chief Minister's office every month.

There should be a meeting with one of the prominent citizens, religious leaders, progressive farmers, business organisations and groups of social leaders of the district during each visit.

It is expected that public complaints should be resolved on the basis of merit in the review meeting of the district. Law and security related issues, issues related to the revenue department such as inheritance, measurement, transfer, land use including IGRS, CM Helpline etc. should be reviewed and resolved on the basis of merit. A detailed report of its review should be compulsorily sent to the Chief Minister's office and the concerned department.

Physical verification of development projects and public welfare schemes of the Central and state government should also be done at the local level during the stay.

Physical inspection of any one of the destitute cow shelters, village secretariat, purchase center, fair price shop, agricultural science center is expected during the stay.

On-site inspection of the works of Atal Residential School, Primary School, School, Government Colleges, Kasturba Gandhi Universities/Colleges under construction, operation of Polytechnic/ITI should be reviewed.

Possibilities of local tourism development should be explored and publicity should be discussed. Investment proposals received in the district should be reviewed and discussed with entrepreneur friends and local bankers.

Meeting with the district administration/police administration regarding traffic problem in the district. Review the measures for road safety in the district. Review of aspirational development blocks should be done compulsorily in the review meeting of the district.

Inspection of Primary Health Center/Community Health Center/District Hospital/Medical College and review of programs. Ayushman Card, availability of medicines, availability of doctors/paramedical staff in hospitals. It is necessary to inspect the functioning of Anganwadi centres, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Chief Minister Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, construction of village secretariats, presence of personnel posted in the village etc.

