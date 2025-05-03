Caught eating chowmein with girlfriend, Kanpur youth thrashed by parents in public | Video Enraged by their son’s ongoing relationship, the parents launched into a violent outburst. Onlookers watched in shock as Sushila hit her son and even his girlfriend.

Kanpur:

Kanpur witnessed a dramatic scene on Friday evening when a 21-year-old man and his 19-year-old girlfriend were publicly thrashed by the man's parents for being in a relationship they disapproved of. The incident took place at Ramgopal Chauraha under the Gujaini police station limits and has since gone viral on social media.

According to police reports, the young couple, identified as Rohit and his girlfriend, were eating chowmein at a roadside stall when Rohit’s parents, Shivkaran and Sushila, arrived at the scene.

Enraged by their son’s ongoing relationship, the parents launched into a violent outburst. Onlookers watched in shock as Sushila hit her son and even his girlfriend, pulling the girl by her hair while trying to stop them from fleeing on a two-wheeler. Rohit’s father was also seen slapping him with a slipper.

Eyewitnesses claimed the couple had been meeting frequently behind unauthorised stalls set up near the intersection, which may have drawn attention and complaints. As the altercation unfolded in full public view, a crowd of hundreds gathered, with some passersby reportedly joining in the attack on the young man.

The police reached the scene shortly afterwards and managed to separate the parties involved. “In this case, the police separated both parties after counselling them, and further necessary legal action is being taken,” officials said in a statement.

The Gujaini police station in-charge stated that an investigation into the matter is currently underway.