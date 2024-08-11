Uttar Pradesh: BSP to contest all 10 assembly seats in upcoming by-polls, announces Mayawati

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) BSP supremo Mayawati

In a significant political move ahead of the upcoming assembly by-polls in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati announced on Sunday that her party will contest all ten seats going up for election.Mayawati took to X (formerly Twitter) to share details of a meeting she held with party officials, during which only the decision was made to field BSP candidates in all ten constituencies. She also revealed that the candidates for the Phulpur and Manjhawa seats have also been announced.

'Mayawati launches scathing attack on BJP'

During the meeting, Mayawati launched a scathing attack on the central and Uttar Pradesh governments, accusing them of using divisive "bulldozer politics" and spreading religious frenzy to distract from pressing issues such as inflation, unemployment, and social backwardness. She also condemned the government's interference in the operations of mosques, madrasas, and Waqf properties. It is pertinent to note that the BSP could likely make the Supreme Court's decision on reservation a central issue in the by-elections.

Further, the meeting, attended by senior officials and district presidents from the Uttar Pradesh State Party Unit, also deliberated over the party’s preparations for the upcoming by-polls and assessed the progress made on directives issued in previous meetings aimed at expanding the party’s support base.

'BSP is party of poor, exploited'

Meanwhile, during the meeting, emphasizing the BSP’s commitment to the underprivileged, Mayawati also urged party members to fully commit their efforts to the campaign, stating that the party’s success would directly benefit the movement for the rights of the poor and exploited.

She said, the party officials should work with the motto of 'bahujan hitaya, bahujan sukhay' (welfare for all).

Significantly, with the by-polls approaching, the BSP is gearing up to strengthen its position in the state’s political landscape, with Mayawati leading the charge.

