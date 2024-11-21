Thursday, November 21, 2024
     
Uttar Pradesh: Five killed, several others injured as bus rams into truck on Yamuna Expressway in Aligarh

The accident occurred when the bus was travelling from Delhi to Azamgarh. The injured people have been admitted to a hospital and the police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Aligarh Updated on: November 21, 2024 7:28 IST
Bus rams into truck on Yamuna expressway
Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

A tragic accident occurred in on the Yamuna Expressway when a private bus collided with a truck, resulting in the death of five individuals and leaving around 18 others injured on Thursday. As per the information, the incident occurred under the limits of Tappal police station in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district. The private bus, en route from Delhi to Azamgarh, rammed into the truck in the early hours.

Following the incident, local authorities rushed the injured to Kailash Hospital in Jewar for medical attention. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the cause of the accident. 

More details to be added. 

(Inputs from Pradeep) 

