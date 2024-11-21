Uttar Pradesh: Five killed, several others injured as bus rams into truck on Yamuna Expressway in Aligarh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

A tragic accident occurred in on the Yamuna Expressway when a private bus collided with a truck, resulting in the death of five individuals and leaving around 18 others injured on Thursday. As per the information, the incident occurred under the limits of Tappal police station in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district. The private bus, en route from Delhi to Azamgarh, rammed into the truck in the early hours.

Following the incident, local authorities rushed the injured to Kailash Hospital in Jewar for medical attention. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the cause of the accident.

(Inputs from Pradeep)