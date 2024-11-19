Tuesday, November 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Kerala: 27 injured after bus carrying Sabrimala devotees overturns in Wayanad

Kerala: 27 injured after bus carrying Sabrimala devotees overturns in Wayanad

The bus carrying 45 pilgrims from Karnataka, who were returning after attending the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku festival in the Sabarimala Temple. The injured were admitted to the hospital. The police are probing the cause of the accident.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Wayanad, Kerala Published on: November 19, 2024 15:37 IST
Sabrimala pilgrim bus accident
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In an unfortunate incident, twenty-seven passengers sustained injuries after a bus carrying devotees from Sabarimala Temple overturned near Thirunelli in Kerala's Wayanad early in the morning on Tuesday, police said. The accident occurred during the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku festival, which began on November 15, marking the start of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

As per the police, the bus was carrying 45 people belonging to Karnataka, including two children. The bus was on its way back to Hunsur in Mysore after their visit to the Sabarimala temple. The accident happened at around 6 am. Soon after the tragic accident, the injured were immediately admitted to Mananthavady Medical College in Wayanad. According to the authorities, the condition of the injured passengers was not serious.

Priyanka Gandhi wishes speedy recovery

Congress leader and candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reacted to the incident and said, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate bus accident in Wayanad involving Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka. My thoughts are with the injured and their families during this difficult time. Wishing all those affected a speedy recovery."

Annual Mandala-Makaravilakku festival commences

Meanwhile,  on Friday afternoon, Kerala's Sabarimala temple welcomed devotees which marked the start of the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. 

The outgoing Melsanthi (head priest) PN Mahesh Namboothiri opened the temple's sanctum sanctorum. Accordingly, the newly appointed Melsanthis S. Arun Kumar Namboothiri and Vasudevan Namboothiri will officially assume their roles at the Lord Ayyappa temple and the Malikappuram Devi temple.

Earlier, Chief Police Coordinator ADGP S Sreejith spoke about the preparations done by the police regarding the festival. He said, "The police are fully prepared to manage the situation, even if the number of devotees reaches one lakh." 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement