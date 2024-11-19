Kerala: 27 injured after bus carrying Sabrimala devotees overturns in Wayanad

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In an unfortunate incident, twenty-seven passengers sustained injuries after a bus carrying devotees from Sabarimala Temple overturned near Thirunelli in Kerala's Wayanad early in the morning on Tuesday, police said. The accident occurred during the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku festival, which began on November 15, marking the start of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

As per the police, the bus was carrying 45 people belonging to Karnataka, including two children. The bus was on its way back to Hunsur in Mysore after their visit to the Sabarimala temple. The accident happened at around 6 am. Soon after the tragic accident, the injured were immediately admitted to Mananthavady Medical College in Wayanad. According to the authorities, the condition of the injured passengers was not serious.

Priyanka Gandhi wishes speedy recovery

Congress leader and candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reacted to the incident and said, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate bus accident in Wayanad involving Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka. My thoughts are with the injured and their families during this difficult time. Wishing all those affected a speedy recovery."

Annual Mandala-Makaravilakku festival commences

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, Kerala's Sabarimala temple welcomed devotees which marked the start of the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

The outgoing Melsanthi (head priest) PN Mahesh Namboothiri opened the temple's sanctum sanctorum. Accordingly, the newly appointed Melsanthis S. Arun Kumar Namboothiri and Vasudevan Namboothiri will officially assume their roles at the Lord Ayyappa temple and the Malikappuram Devi temple.

Earlier, Chief Police Coordinator ADGP S Sreejith spoke about the preparations done by the police regarding the festival. He said, "The police are fully prepared to manage the situation, even if the number of devotees reaches one lakh."

