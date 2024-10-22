Bulandshahr: Five killed, three injured after building collapses following cylinder blast

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Personnel of the NDRF, fire brigade and police at the explosion site

Five people were killed and three injured after a cylinder blast which led to a house collapse in the Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The incident occurred on Monday night in the house of one Riyazuddin, who was involved in shuttering work, in which around 19 people were living, said District Magistrate of Bulandshahr Chandra Prakash Singh. Shuttering is the process of giving support and stability to concrete during construction work before it becomes solid.

"A cylinder blast occurred in the Ashapuri colony of Sikandrabad between 8.30 pm and 9.00 pm leading to the collapse of the entire house," he said.

Additional Director General of Police, Meerut Zone, Dhruva Kant Thakur said information about the death of five people has been received so far and some were still trapped under the debris.

The Chief Medical Officer of Bulandshahr confirmed the death of five people in the incident while adding that 10 people were safe.

When asked to describe what type of cylinder had exploded, the district magistrate said it would be made clear following an investigation.

"Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) took immediate cognizance of the incident. We were sent to the spot and directions were issued that good quality treatment should be given to the injured persons," the DM said.

About the rescue operation, he said the iron beams of the roof of the house had to be pried open using gas cutters. At the same time, an excavator was pressed into action to clear the debris.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Bulandshahr Shlok Kumar said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(With PTI inputs)

