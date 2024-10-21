RG Kar impasse: CM Mamata's meeting with junior doctors underway at state secretariat, live streaming allowed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI On September 16, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacts with junior doctors' delegation at her home in Kolkata.

A crucial meeting between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and junior doctors is currently underway at the state secretariat, Nabanna. The gathering aims to address the ongoing protests sparked by the tragic rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August.

Seventeen junior doctors from various medical colleges have gathered for the meeting, which is being live-streamed to the public. Among the attendees are Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, Health Secretary NS Nigam, DGP Rajeev Kumar, as well as principals and medical superintendents from local colleges.

The junior doctors have been engaged in a hunger strike, which initially involved 11 participants, to demand justice and improved working conditions. Dr. Aqeeb Ashraf, one of the junior doctors present, emphasised the urgency of their demands, stating, "We are going there with our demands and hope that our requests are agreed to so that it leads to the beginning of reforms in the health system."

The doctors are advocating for enhanced security measures in hospitals, the removal of State Health Secretary NS Nigam, and the establishment of a centralized referral system for medical facilities. Additional demands include implementing a bed vacancy monitoring system, creating task forces to ensure essential workplace provisions like CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms, as well as increasing police protection in hospitals.

The meeting's live streaming reflects the high public interest and tension surrounding the situation, with many looking for a resolution that could lead to significant reforms in the state's healthcare system. As discussions continue, the focus remains on the safety and well-being of medical professionals and the urgent need for systemic change.