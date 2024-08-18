Ten dead in collision between bus, passenger vehicle in UP's Bulandshahr, locals block road in protest

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

In a tragic incident on Saturday, a head-on collision between a bus and a Max vehicle in the Salempur police station area of Bulandshahr resulted in the death of 10 people. The accident occurred when the Max vehicle, carrying 25 passengers from Ghaziabad to Aligarh for Rakshabandhan celebrations, collided with a roadways bus.

The police, said, with the help of local villagers, the injured were immediately transported to the district hospital. While, the bodies deceased have been taken into custody for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, following the accident, angry locals blocked the road, demanding justice and action. The District Magistrate has confirmed the fatalities and assured that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)