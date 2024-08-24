Mayawati demands action against BJP MLA Rajesh Chaudhary, says, 'if mentally ill then...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) BSP supremo Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday (August 24) called on the BJP to take stringent action against its MLA Rajesh Chaudhary for making baseless comments against her. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the BSP chief criticized the saffron party MLA, who had earlier targeted her by calling her the most corrupt Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

She said, "The BJP should take strict action against him, and if he is mentally ill, then he should be treated. Otherwise, it would not be wrong to say that there is a conspiracy by the BJP behind this."

"The party feels that this BJP MLA is no longer respected within the BJP. That is why he wants to come into the limelight by making baseless statements about the BSP chief, which is very unfortunate," she added.

Further, the BSP chief, in her statement, also thanked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for voicing his support against the allegations leveled against her by the BJP MLA.

"The party is grateful to the SP chief for acknowledging the truth about the BSP chief's honesty by responding to the false allegations made by a BJP MLA from Mathura district," she added.

Akhilesh Yadav calls for defamation case

It is important to note that earlier on Friday, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav stated that a defamation case should be filed against BJP MLA Rajesh Chaudhary, who had previously called Mayawati the most corrupt chief minister.

Speaking to a news channel earlier, BJP MLA Chaudhary from Mathura district's Mant area was heard saying, "There is no doubt that Mayawati has been the chief minister of UP four times, and it was us (BJP) who made her the chief minister for the first time. We made that mistake."

"Mayawati is the most corrupt chief minister of Uttar Pradesh," Chaudhary added.

However, SP chief Yadav, taking strong exception to the statement, condemned these remarks. In a post in Hindi on X on Friday, Yadav said, "Political differences have their place, but no one has the right to tarnish her (Mayawati's) dignity as a woman. BJP members are saying that making her chief minister was a mistake, which is also an insult to public opinion in a democratic country."

"Furthermore, making baseless allegations that she was the most corrupt chief minister is highly objectionable. A defamation case should be filed against the BJP legislator for this public statement," he added.

The SP chief further also criticized the BJP on the matter, saying the "disrespectful remarks" made by the BJP legislator towards Mayawati reflect the "deep-seated bitterness that BJP members harbor towards women, especially those from marginalized and oppressed communities."

Yadav added that by sheltering such MLAs, the BJP is deeply undermining the dignity of women.

SP turned into party of serial rapists, says BJP MLA

Meanwhile, the BJP MLA also reacted to the controversy by accusing Akhilesh Yadav of turning the Samajwadi Party into a "party of serial rapists."

"Boys are boys, they make mistakes... You have turned the Samajwadi Party into a party of serial rapists... Backward and Dalit minor girls are raped in Ayodhya and Kannauj; you risk the honor of Hindu Dalit daughters for minority votes. Akhilesh Yadav, a follower of Aurangzeb, you have already broken all records of corruption... Do you remember the Guest House incident of June 2, 1995? Samajwadi goons tried to tarnish the dignity of Mayawati ji… Was there any abuse that was not hurled at Mayawati ji by your goons?," he said.

"It was only the BJP that saved Mayawati's life and honor... otherwise, the SP goons would have killed a Dalit woman leader... Those who insult their father on stage for a post talk about culture... You are a staunch casteist and corrupt," he added.