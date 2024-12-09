Bomb threat mail to Agra airport, security agencies conduct thorough search

Follow us on Image Source : WWW.AAI.AERO Agra's Kheria Airport serves as a civil aviation facility as well as a base station for the Air Force.

In yet another such incident, Agra Airport on Monday received a bomb threat through an email, triggering an immediate response from security agencies. Authorities conducted a thorough search of the premises but no suspicious items were found, according to the police. Agra's Kheria Airport functions as both a civil aviation hub and an Air Force base station. The alert led to enhanced security measures and coordination between civilian and defence personnel. Officials later confirmed that the facility was safe, with no disruptions to operations reported.

"An email was received by the manager of Indigo Airlines, at the Agra Airport at about 11:56 am on Monday that a bomb has been placed in the bathroom of the airport premises... We have lodged a police complaint at the Shahganj police station against an unknown person and suitable legal action will be taken accordingly," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lohamandi) Mayank Tiwari told news agency PTI.

Threat mail was sent to CISF

Tiwari further stated that the premises were searched but nothing suspicious was found. Earlier, police had said the email was received by the CISF -- which provides security at the airport. Later, Agra Airport Director Yogendra Singh Tomar said, "After nearly two hours of intense search on the airport premises, nothing suspicious was found."

An email was also received at the Agra Airport regarding a bomb threat on October 4, 2024. An FIR was lodged at the Shahganj police station after the incident.

On December 3, Uttar Pradesh Tourism received a threat email to blow up the Taj Mahal in Agra.

