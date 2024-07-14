Bijnor: Eight-year-old girl mauled to death by leopard

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Leopard

In a shocking incident, an eight-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in a forest area in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. Naib Tehsildar of Dhampur Vivek Tiwari on Sunday said Sunita of Mandori village had gone to the forest with her eight-year-old daughter Divyanshi to cut grass along with other women on Saturday evening.

The officials said the girl was playing when a leopard attacked her. The leopard fled the spot as the women raised a hue and cry that frightened it.

The girl was taken to a community health centre where doctors declared her dead, the official said.

14-year-old dies in leopard attack in UP's Bahraich

The development comes hours after a similar incident held in Bahraich, UP. A 14-year-old boy died in a leopard attack in Somaigaurhi village of Katarniaghat Wildlife Division of the district.

The boy Arvind Kumar was attacked by the leopard around 7 pm on Friday when he went with his family to guard the maize field, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Katarniaghat Wildlife Division B Shivshankar.

The leopard left the teen and went towards the forest when the family members and villagers present nearby surrounded the leopard, he added.

The boy was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where he was declared dead.

