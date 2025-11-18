Bhangel elevated road opens for trial in Noida; 4.5-km Agahpur-NSEZ stretch to ease congestion Built at a cost of Rs 608.08 crore, the project is regarded as a major step towards reducing congestion on the corridor that links Noida with Greater Noida, Dadri and Surajpur. The DSC Road carries a heavy flow of vehicles throughout the day, often resulting in long queues and delays.

Noida:

The Noida Authority has initiated a trial run of a newly constructed six-lane elevated section on the DSC Road, aiming to ease the daily congestion on one of the city’s busiest routes. The stretch, which runs for about 4.5 kilometres between the Agahpur petrol pump and the NSEZ, was opened for commuters on Tuesday.

A major infrastructure upgrade

Built at a cost of Rs 608.08 crore, the project is regarded as a major step towards reducing congestion on the corridor that links Noida with Greater Noida, Dadri and Surajpur. The DSC Road carries a heavy flow of vehicles throughout the day, often resulting in long queues and delays.

Work on the project began in 2020 to address the long-standing problem of congestion on the DSC stretch. With the trial run now in progress, the Authority said that the road will be fully opened to the public once final checks and assessments are completed. The Bridge Corporation has developed the project. The authority has said that finishing and culvert widening works are still in the final stages.

Relief for a congested stretch

According to officials, the Authority’s CEO, Lokesh M, regularly reviewed the progress of the work, which helped speed up its completion. The new elevated section is expected to shorten travel time for residents of nearby villages such as Sadarpur, Chhalera, Agahpur, Baraula, Salarpur, Bhangel and NSEZ. It will also benefit people travelling from several residential and industrial sectors, including Sectors 40, 41, 43, 47, 48, 49, 82, 88, 101, 106, 107 and 110.

The Authority noted that the original surface road often sees jams because of the many markets, housing clusters and industrial units located along the route. Officials believe the elevated road will help divert through-traffic and ensure smoother movement for vehicles heading towards Greater Noida and nearby regions.