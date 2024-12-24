Teen dies by suicide after being stripped naked, urinated on in UP's Basti

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In an unfortunate incident, a 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after four men allegedly assaulted him by stripping him naked and urinating on his face in the Basti’s Captainganj area, police said on Tuesday. All the four accused have been arrested. The accused also allegedly recorded the act.

SHO suspended

Speaking over the incident, Superintendent of Police Krishna Gopal Chaudhury said Captainganj SHO Deepak Kumar Dubey was suspended and departmental action initiated against him. As per the information, Dubey allegedly did not act against the accused despite the boy's family complaint.

Circle Officer Pradeep Kumar Tripathi said that on Monday an FIR was lodged based on a complaint by the boy's uncle and the body was sent for post-mortem. He added, "Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty.”

Victims stayed at uncle's house in Basti

The victim belonged to the Sant Kabir Nagar district and was staying at his uncle's house in Basti district. In their complaint, family members alleged that a villager invited the boy to a birthday party on the night of December 20-21.

After he reached the party, he was allegedly stripped, beaten, urinated on and humiliated. The entire act was captured on video. Moreover, the boy's mother alleged that the accused even refused to delete the video when asked. Allegedly, the accused also forced him to lick their spit.

Boy feared video would go viral, dies by suicide

The boy committed suicide on Monday due to the fear of the video going viral. The victim told his family about the incident and a complaint was lodged but an FIR was not registered at Captainganj police station, she added.

After the boy’s suicide, the grief-stricken family brought his body to the police station demanding justice but claimed it received no assurances. It was only after they took the body to the SP office, that they were assured of strict action.

(With inputs from PTI)