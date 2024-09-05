Banke Bihari Mandir Corridor case: Allahabad court demands detail report of routes leading to temple

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Mathura.

In a significant development, the Allahabad High Court court has also asked for a detailed report of the routes leading Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Mathura. A bench of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava passed the order while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by one Anant Sharma and another person from Mathura after a stampede at the temple in at the temple in August last year.

The maintainability of the petition is to be debated in the court. After this, the court has to decide on the form of the proposed corridor and start the work. So far the case has been heard on 74 dates.

Hearing on the PIL

The lawyer of the temple service has also claimed that the administration is not properly following the orders of crowd management and it is creating a lot of havoc in the temple. After hearing the temple service lawyer, the court has said that the government should move ahead with its proposed plan but should also ensure that the visitors do not face any hindrance in their darshan.

The court also mentioned that crowd management should be done outside the temple premises so that devotees can easily visit the shrine without any difficulties.

The corridor's development will include infrastructure improvements to better accommodate the large number of devotees visiting the temple. The scope may involve enhancing access, improving amenities, and managing crowd flow.

The court emphasized the need for adherence to legal and regulatory standards in the development process. This likely includes ensuring that the project complies with environmental regulations, historical preservation norms, and local building codes.

No permission to use temple money

The High Court has not permitted to use the money deposited in the temple's bank account for building the corridor. The High Court has said that the government should move ahead with its proposed plan. But, temple funds cannot be used for this. Along with this, the administration should also ensure that the visitors do not face any hindrance in their darshan. The court has permitted the government to remove the encroachment that was obstructing the construction of the corridor.

The Banke Bihari Temple is a significant pilgrimage site, and enhancing the surrounding infrastructure could potentially improve the experience for devotees and manage the crowds better.