Ram Gopal Mishra murder: Bahraich violence accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

A Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Bahraich on Friday sent all accused arrested in connection to the death of Ram Gopal Mishra to 14-day judicial custody.

According to the information released, the list of accused sent to judicial custody also includes Mohammad Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talim, who were injured during an encounter with the police in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The encounter was carried out by the Bahraich district police. They mentioned both accused are sons of Abdul Hamid, who was also arrested earlier in connection to the same case only.

Speaking to the media, Bahraich SP Vrinda Shukla confirmed the encounter, saying five people have been arrested in connection with the case. "Two of them have been injured in police firing. I am here to assess their condition. One of the injured is Md. Sarfaraz; the other is Md. Talib," she added.

