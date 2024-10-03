Bahraich: Forest officials capture leopard that killed farmer, second big cat trapped in two days

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Leopard is caged by forest officials

A leopard that was continuously attacking people in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh was finally caught on Wedneday. The big cat, which had become a synonym for terror in Bahraich Sujauli, was caged late at night, sending a wave of relief among locals. It was the second leopard caught by forest officers. Earlier on Monday a big cat was caught in the district.

On Wednesday evening, the forest department officials put up a cage in a sugarcane field in the village in which the animal was trapped. Police station in-charge Harish Singh and ranger Rohit Yadav, who reached the spot, loaded the cage with leopard on a tractor trolley and took it to the range office.

Farmer killed in leopard attack in UP’s Bahraich

Earlier on Sunday (September 29), a 40-year-old farmer was killed by a leopard while working in his field in a village adjacent to the Katarniaghat forest. This marked the latest in a series of leopard attacks in the region.

A 35-year-old farmer and a 13-year-old girl were injured in separate incidents involving leopards in areas near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division earlier this month.

Upon receiving the news, the police and forest department officials arrived at the scene and took possession of the body.

Katarniaghat Wildlife Division and Sanctuary fall under the jurisdiction of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

(Report by Bachche Bharti/PTI)

