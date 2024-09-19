Bahraich: Akhilesh Yadav announces financial assistance for families affected by wolf attacks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav.

In response to the growing concern over wolf attacks in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav has announced financial assistance for the victims' families. The party plans to provide ₹50,000 to the families of those who have lost their lives and ₹25,000 to the families of the injured.

Yadav highlighted that during the election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised a solution to wildlife-related issues, yet incidents continue to occur daily, causing distress across the state—from villages to urban areas like Lucknow, Noida, and Ghaziabad. He criticised the government for failing to provide adequate support and accused it of discrimination in assistance distribution.

"Such a situation should not exist," Yadav stated, emphasising the need for a comprehensive approach to addressing the problem. He suggested that the responsibility for managing the wolf threat should be handed over to the Special Task Force (STF), proposing a firm stance against the wildlife that endangers human lives.

Yadav also called for the government to move away from its "bulldozer mentality," urging a more thoughtful and effective strategy to safeguard citizens from wildlife threats.