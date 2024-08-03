Ayodhya rape case: Bulldozer action on Samajwadi Party leader Moeed Khan | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Bulldozer action on the house of Ayodhya rape case accused

After an FIR was registered in the Ayodhya rape case on August 2, the district administration on Saturday initiated bulldozer action on the property of accused Samajwadi Party leader Moeed Khan. Meanwhile, Station and Chowki in-charges have also been suspended by the UP government.

Earlier today, the bakery of SP leader Moeed Khan, the main accused in the Ayodhya gang rape case, was raided by the Food Safety Deputy Commissioner. The Food Safety Deputy Commissioner ordered the testing of the products being made in the bakery. Moid Khan runs a bakery named 'Avon Bakery' which is situated in Bhadarsa.

District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajkaran Nair, Bhadarsa reached the site with a Bulldozer and measurement of the property was done. Following this, the bulldozer action was initiated.

"The bakery has been sealed after it was found illegal and action to demolish the bakery is being initiated", says SDM Sohawal, Ashok Kumar.

Victim's mother met CM Yogi

It must be noted that the mother of the gang rape victim in the Bhadarsa area of ​​Ayodhya had met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, after which the police and administrative machinery suddenly swung into action. While the Police chowki in-charge and the station in-charge have been suspended for delay in filing the case and not taking prompt action, the investigation of the property of the main accused Moid has begun. The Chief Minister said that strict action would be taken against the criminal irrespective of which party he belongs to.

Another case registered

On August 2, the Uttar Pradesh Police registered a fresh case, in connection with the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Ayodhya. The case, filed in the Kotwali Nagar area, names SP leader and Nagar Panchayat Bhadarsa Chairman Mohammad Rashid, SP leader Jai Singh Rana, and another individual for allegedly threatening the victim's family to settle the matter.

