Ayodhya: Traffic diversions, heavy vehicle ban ahead of historic Ram Temple flag hoisting ceremony Ayodhya: The upcoming flag hoisting event signifies a major step in the transformation of New Ayodhya, as envisioned under the Ayodhya Master Plan 2031 and Vision 2047. Under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath, the city is being developed into what is planned as the world's largest spiritual city.

Ayodhya:

Ayodhya is set for a monumental event as the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple is scheduled for November 25 (Tuesday). This marks the completion of the temple’s main construction, symbolising a significant spiritual and cultural milestone for the region.

Traffic restrictions and route diversions

From midnight on November 23 (Sunday), heavy vehicles will be banned from entering Ayodhya to ensure smooth movement during the festivities. Authorities have arranged multiple traffic diversions to manage the inflow and outflow of vehicles effectively and minimise congestion in the temple vicinity.

High-profile attendees and ceremony details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be present to hoist the flag atop the temple spire at 11:55 am. The Governor and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will also attend, alongside large contingents from agencies involved in the temple’s construction.

Preparations and city-wide cleanliness drive

Ahead of the ceremony, Ayodhya municipal corporation has conducted extensive cleanliness drives, particularly around the sacred Saryu River ghats. The city is being beautified and prepared to welcome thousands of devotees and dignitaries, reflecting the significance of the event.

Message to people of Uttar Pradesh from CM Yogi Adityanath​

My dear fellow citizens of the state, on November 25, 2025, the name of Ayodhya Dham will be inscribed once again in golden letters on the pages of history. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi every task being carried out at Shri Ayodhya Dham is inspired by the life values of Lord Shri Ram.

It is my heartfelt wish that the reinstatement of the sacred flag will herald a new era of peace, prosperity, and happiness in the state. Jai Shri Ram.

Ayodhya’s vision: A blend of heritage and modernity

The flag hoisting event also heralds New Ayodhya’s transformation as envisioned in the Ayodhya Master Plan 2031 and Vision 2047. Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, the city is evolving into the world’s largest spiritual city, blending vaidik culture and vastu shastra with modern infrastructure like the Smart City Master Plan, the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, and the upgraded Ayodhya Dham Railway Station.

Cultural and environmental initiatives

The city is embracing its heritage through projects such as the Ramayana Museum featuring 3D exhibits, restoration of historic ponds, and beautification of river ghats in line with vaidik water conservation. The ‘Navya Ayodhya’ township will offer eco-friendly amenities, including underground electricity ducts and EV charging stations, combining green technology with spiritual growth.

Economic and social Impact

With initiatives focused on tourism, craftsmanship, festivals, and inclusive community engagement, Ayodhya aims to stimulate local employment and social cohesion. The sustainable development model promotes both religious tourism and the overall prosperity of the city’s population.

This historic flag hoisting in Ayodhya on November 25 not only celebrates the completion of a grand temple but also represents a new chapter for the city- uniting tradition, spirituality, and progressive development.​​