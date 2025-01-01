Ayodhya: Devotees throng Ram Temple on first day of New Year 2025 | Video

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Flower petals being showered on the idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya: A large number of devotees gathered at Shree Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Wednesday (January 1) to participate in the 'first aarti' of the year 2025. The pilgrims could be seen standing in long queues, waiting patiently to offer prayers and seek blessings for this year.

The temple saw an influx of pilgrims from across the country, marking a spiritual start to the New Year celebrations. Devotees can now stand in a total of fifteen queues, from the Ram Janmabhoomi Darshan Path to the entrance of the Ram Mandir.

As per reports, it is expected that around two lakh devotees will visit the temple today due to which the 'darshan' time has been extended by one hour. During the afternoon, the darshan time has been increased by half an hour and four more queues have been added.

Earlier, Praveen Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ayodhya, assured that comprehensive security measures and arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims.

Specifically addressing Ayodhya, he emphasised that the authorities are ensuring a smooth experience for pilgrims, with strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) established to maintain security and order.

"All arrangements have been made across the state. In Ayodhya, we are ensuring that the pilgrims do not face any inconvenience. The SOPs have been put in place to maintain security," said the IGP.

Authorities in Ayodhya are preparing for an influx of devotees during January and February, as many people visiting the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj are also likely to come to the temple town to seek blessings of Ram Lalla.

According to the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, around 2.5 crore devotees are likely to visit the town from January 13 to February 12. Authorities of the civic body are also expecting a footfall of about three to five lakh devotees in the temple town on the New Year's Day.

"We are expecting that around 10 per cent of devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj will come to Ayodhya to have a glimpse of Lord Ram.