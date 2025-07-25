Ancient gold coins found during pipeline work in Aligarh village, sparks crowd frenzy According to Circle Officer Sarwam Singh, the incident occurred on Thursday in a village under the jurisdiction of Kuwarsi police station.

Aligarh:

In a surprising turn of events, a routine pipeline digging job in a village in Aligarh created a wave of furor when a labourer's shovel struck what turned out to be a bag of gold coins buried underground, prompting intervention of local authorities and an inquiry into the matter.

“Police received information at night about the recovery of coins. A team was dispatched immediately and all eleven coins were secured from the site,” he said

Formal probe into the matter is underway

The coins were sent to a local jewellery store for initial verification, where it was confirmed that they are made of gold, police said. A formal investigation is currently in progress.

Eyewitnesses reported that a crowd gathered swiftly after news of the discovery began to circulate. Some individuals reportedly attempted to seize the coins, but quick action by local residents and police ensured the situation remained under control.

Initial reports suggest coins bear Persian inscriptions

Authorities confirmed that the coins have been handed over for expert examination to ascertain their origin and historical significance. While the precise time period remains undetermined, preliminary visuals shared online suggest the coins bear Persian inscriptions, indicating potential historical value.

Police noted that further assessment by specialists is awaited before any conclusions are drawn.